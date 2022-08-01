Birthday Club
TARTA hub closed until further notice

By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice.

This closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members.

Customers will be able to purchase one-trip and day passes on board fixed-route vehicles, and can purchase all TARTA passes at the Central Ave. garage on 1127 W. Central Ave.

TARTA apologizes for any inconvenience.

