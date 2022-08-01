Toledo Area Jobs with Justice offering free Rides to the Polls, Voter Verification Services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Area Jobs with Justice is offering free Rides to the Polls and Voter Verification Services for this week’s primary election.

According to Toledo Area JWJ, this service is offered to those who need and want to go vote but have no ability to get to the polls. Rides are offered throughout Lucas County and Northern Wood County.

Toledo Area JWJ says their call centers also also have the most current database of voter registration and shares with voters their registration status, voting location and the precinct in which they must vote.

Drivers and phone operators are standing by. If the line is busy or if you are sent to voicemail, callers are asked to leave their name and number and their call will be returned as soon as possible.

These services will be available for the Primary Election on Aug. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For a Ride to the Polls on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or send an email to gotvohio@gmail.com.

