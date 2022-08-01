Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Area Jobs with Justice offering free Rides to the Polls, Voter Verification Services

These services will be available for the Primary Election on Aug. 2. Polls will be open from...
These services will be available for the Primary Election on Aug. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.(WILX)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Area Jobs with Justice is offering free Rides to the Polls and Voter Verification Services for this week’s primary election.

According to Toledo Area JWJ, this service is offered to those who need and want to go vote but have no ability to get to the polls. Rides are offered throughout Lucas County and Northern Wood County.

Toledo Area JWJ says their call centers also also have the most current database of voter registration and shares with voters their registration status, voting location and the precinct in which they must vote.

Drivers and phone operators are standing by. If the line is busy or if you are sent to voicemail, callers are asked to leave their name and number and their call will be returned as soon as possible.

These services will be available for the Primary Election on Aug. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For a Ride to the Polls on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or send an email to gotvohio@gmail.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen car crashes into church
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
A car accident at N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St., victims were found with bullet wounds.
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
Isiah Stephens II
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
Toledo woman struck by vehicle, dies on I-475

Latest News

File image
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
Stolen car crashes into church
Stolen car crashes into church
7/31: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/31: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/31: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
7/31: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast