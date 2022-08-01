Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students everywhere are getting ready to head back to school in just a few weeks, but a lot of districts in the area are still scrambling to find teachers and substitutes.

Toledo Public School says it is hiring for basically all positions, but what’s most needed right now is substitutes. Not just substitutes for teachers, but also substitutes for bus drivers, secretaries, aides and more.

TPS says that being a substitute isn’t forever, and the school district wants people to be able to advance in their careers.

“They start as substitutes. Eventually they’ll work their way into being full-time employees,” said James Hopkins, the assistant director of talent acquisition and management at TPS.

At this time last year, the district was in a tough spot when it came to hiring enough teachers and it doesn’t seem as if much has changed for this school year either. Hopkins says TPS is still looking at 75 to 80 teacher teacher vacancies.

“Now it might be a little bit worse off for us because we’ve had a lot of retirements and resignations,” said Hopkins. “The number of teachers coming in from the colleges just have not been the same. It’s down as opposed to recent years.”

But Hopkins says that the district does have enough people to have a successful start to the school year and that parents shouldn’t worry.

“We’ve got qualified teachers that are in place. We have very good substitute teachers. We pushed the school year back a couple days just so that our subs can get some additional professional development and training, and they are all very qualified.”

Hopkins says he’s confident that TPS will retain the new employees it hired with the competitive salary and benefits offered to staff.

“We’ve done our due diligence. We’ve hired some real quality teachers,” said Hopkins. “Our staff is ready to come back, ready to work with our students. They’re going to be well-rested, and we know that the students are going to bring a lot of energy so we’re going to have to show the same amount of energy.”

Since many positions are still vacant at TPS, the district is having a job fair Wednesday, August 3. Those who are interested can go to TPS’s administration building on North Summit St. from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the afternoon. You’re also encouraged to apply online.

