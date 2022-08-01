Birthday Club
Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident Saturday night.(Nashville Metropolitan Police Department)
By Danica Sauter, Mary Alice Royse and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested for fatally stabbing a man while they were having sex, according to police.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident Saturday night.

Police responded to the HomeTowne Studios motel in Murfreesboro Pike early Saturday morning and found a 44-year-old man inside a room, dead from multiple stab wounds.

According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV, a female witness told police the victim came to the motel room to “hang out” and possibly solicit sex from herself and from Walker. The witness said she declined sex from the victim, but that Walker agreed.

The affidavit said that during intercourse, Walker become enraged, grabbed a knife, and fatally stabbed the victim. The other woman said she attempted to stop Walker, but Walker turned the knife on her and cut her, so she fled the room.

Another witness who saw Walker flee the scene described her as having a “demonic look” on her face following the stabbing.

Multiple people on the property identified Walker as the suspect. Police found Walker later that night and took her into custody.

Police are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin, who lives out of state.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

