Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say

FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Lindsey Grewe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Broncos stadium in Colorado Saturday night, officials said.

According to Denver police, the death at Empower Field at Mile High is being investigated as accidental.

Police said the woman was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the ground below and died from her injuries.

The woman fell during Kenny Chesney’s concert. Police have not clarified if she was a fan attending the show or a stadium employee.

Further details have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car accident at N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St., victims were found with bullet wounds.
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
Stolen car crashes into church
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
Isiah Stephens II
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
Toledo woman struck by vehicle, dies on I-475

Latest News

Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 6 games, AP sources say
File image
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa