180th Fighter Wing to conduct Large-Scale Readiness Exercise

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Airmen who are assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will be participating in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise starting Tuesday.

The Readiness Exercise will take place from Aug. 2-7 at the base in Swanton, Ohio.

According to the Ohio Air National Guard, the exercise is a full-scale assessment of the rapid generation and movement of personnel and equipment, utilizing a 24-hour operation concept. The wing will be evaluated on its ability to pack, prepare and deploy mission-ready personnel aircraft and support equipment while operating in a contested and degraded environment.

OANG says those who are living and working near the base may hear and see increased activity on the base and the surrounding area. Area residents can expect to see an increase in traffic, noise from loud speakers and personnel activities along the perimeter and at entry points.

