Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

$44,000 in investments for Downtown Tiffin buildings

ABR approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin.
ABR approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin.(Provided by the City of Tiffin)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Architectural Board of Review (ABR) approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin.

The ABR approved a grant of $10,000 for storefront restoration for work at JVC Properties at 71 E Market St.

Additionally, a $10,000 grant for masonry repair, soffit, facia, gutter and downspout work at CXP Properties located at 273 S. Washington St.

These projects total nearly $44,000 in investment in Downtown Tiffin. Also, the ABR approved grants for the owners of ten building in Downtown Tiffin for a total investment of nearly $212,000.

“I am very happy the city continues to support the Façade Enhancement Program. The restoration of our downtown properties is costly, and this program continues to provide an opportunity for affordable investment which in turn increases the available leasable space for new and expanding businesses,” said Bennett Paulus with JVC Properties.

Since the Façade Enhancement Program’s start in 2014, 112 projects have been approved for the restoration of Tiffin’s historic, downtown properties.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be...
TARTA hub closed until further notice
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
The district needs substitutes the most at this time
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
Brenda Jo Herring
Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult

Latest News

Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Monclova Township announce plans to hire fulltime first responders
The August Primary Election is underway in Ohio and Michigan.
August Primary Election Underway
The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 244 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert.
ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open
The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million...
ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health