$44,000 in investments for Downtown Tiffin buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Architectural Board of Review (ABR) approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin.

The ABR approved a grant of $10,000 for storefront restoration for work at JVC Properties at 71 E Market St.

Additionally, a $10,000 grant for masonry repair, soffit, facia, gutter and downspout work at CXP Properties located at 273 S. Washington St.

These projects total nearly $44,000 in investment in Downtown Tiffin. Also, the ABR approved grants for the owners of ten building in Downtown Tiffin for a total investment of nearly $212,000.

“I am very happy the city continues to support the Façade Enhancement Program. The restoration of our downtown properties is costly, and this program continues to provide an opportunity for affordable investment which in turn increases the available leasable space for new and expanding businesses,” said Bennett Paulus with JVC Properties.

Since the Façade Enhancement Program’s start in 2014, 112 projects have been approved for the restoration of Tiffin’s historic, downtown properties.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.