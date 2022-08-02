Birthday Club
8/2: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Hot and humid tomorrow; rain chances ramping up
Heat, humidity and rain chances are all ramping right back up starting tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s our “pick day” of the week, with highs in the mid-80s and slightly lower humidity. It won’t last long -- we’ll be sizzling in the mid-90s and feeling like 100F Wednesday, with scattered storms returning later in the day. Thursday will see those rain chances peak, closing out the week and starting the weekend back in the mid-80s as muggy air persists.

