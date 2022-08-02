Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

American Pickleball Tour coming to Toledo

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Glass City Center...
The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Avenue.(American Pickleball Tour)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Pickleball Tour is making it’s way to Northwest Ohio for the Toledo American Pickleball Tournament.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Avenue.

Organizers say the tournament will start on Saturday, continue through Sunday and will end with an awards ceremony Sunday evening. A customized American Pickleball Tour medal will be given to the top three overall winners for each event in different age and skill brackets.

Participants 19 years and older are welcome to play. Clubs, businesses and organizations are also welcome to participate in groups and can receive perks such as registration discounts and more.

According to organizers, registration and a social event will take place on Sept. 16 with an open gym from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration includes an APT visor and towel and additional items. Participants will also receive invitations to social gatherings throughout the weekend, however some gatherings will require an additional fee.

“The American Pickleball Tour is one of the most exciting tournaments around - we’ve taken America’s newest sport obsession and added a social spin to it - participants will walk away with new friends and amazing memories,” said Aaron Del Mar, APT founder. “We are thrilled to bring this fresh, new event to Toledo!”

Organizers say this event offers an opportunity for novices and advanced players to make new friends while improving their game.

To learn more about pickleball, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be...
TARTA hub closed until further notice
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Brenda Jo Herring
Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult
The district needs substitutes the most at this time
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner

Latest News

VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts address safety concerns
Ohio schools receive $47 million in safety grants
Moment of Science: Moon Research
According to the Ohio Air National Guard, the exercise is a full-scale assessment of the rapid...
180th Fighter Wing to conduct Large-Scale Readiness Exercise
13abc's James Starks visits Jupmode.
Finds in the 419 - Jupmode