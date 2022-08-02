American Pickleball Tour coming to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Pickleball Tour is making it’s way to Northwest Ohio for the Toledo American Pickleball Tournament.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Avenue.

Organizers say the tournament will start on Saturday, continue through Sunday and will end with an awards ceremony Sunday evening. A customized American Pickleball Tour medal will be given to the top three overall winners for each event in different age and skill brackets.

Participants 19 years and older are welcome to play. Clubs, businesses and organizations are also welcome to participate in groups and can receive perks such as registration discounts and more.

According to organizers, registration and a social event will take place on Sept. 16 with an open gym from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration includes an APT visor and towel and additional items. Participants will also receive invitations to social gatherings throughout the weekend, however some gatherings will require an additional fee.

“The American Pickleball Tour is one of the most exciting tournaments around - we’ve taken America’s newest sport obsession and added a social spin to it - participants will walk away with new friends and amazing memories,” said Aaron Del Mar, APT founder. “We are thrilled to bring this fresh, new event to Toledo!”

Organizers say this event offers an opportunity for novices and advanced players to make new friends while improving their game.

