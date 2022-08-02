Case Files: Family urges someone to come forward with information on the murder of Cethus Jay Manning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gwen Manning describes her only son, Cethus Manning, who went by Jay, as a kind, humble child who was always willing to help others.

‘He was a helpful child, a respectful child,” says Gwen Manning. “He wasn’t out here selling dope, slanging guns, none of that.”

The evening of February 20, 2017 was the last time Gwen saw her 19-year-old son alive. He was leaving for work and took his mother’s car that day, since his wasn’t working.

“I remember he was running down the steps and I ran to the top of the stairs and I said ‘I love you!’ I don’t know why I did that, I never did that before,” says Manning.

Jay went to work and was dropping off his girlfriend at her home on Everett Street. According to police, the couple was talking inside the car outside of the house for hours. Just after 5am, Jay was ambushed.

“She noticed two people approach them from Lagrange street and when they got to the front they started shooting,” says Toledo Police Detective William Goodlet.

His girlfriend escaped unscathed but it was a different story for Manning. He tried to get out of the car but died at the scene. Gwen Manning says Jay’s girlfriend called her and very matter of fact said Jay got shot and that he wasn’t moving. The phone then cut out.

“I turned the television on and I saw my car, the crime tape and I’m like this can’t be real…I couldn’t believe it. My son had been shot,” says Manning.

Police believe the suspects took off on foot and they were never found.

Detective: “Neighbors reported hearing shots fired, and saw a black male running from the scene but nobody witnessed the shooting.

Reporter: “Did she [Jay’s girlfriend] recognize the people?

Detective: “No. She couldn’t identify them.”

Five years later, there are still no leads in the case. Detectives say there is no indication of a robbery, drugs or anything that Jay was involved with that would make him a target. As the years go by, the Manning family is pleading for someone who knows what happened that morning to come forward and help give their family closure. Jay’s father, Cethus Manning says he simply wants to know who killed his son and why.

“It’s something that weighs totally on our hearts and minds on a daily basis and sometimes at night,” says Cethus Manning Sr.

If you have any information about the murder of Cethus Manning, contact Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111. You can call or text tips.

