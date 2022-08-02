Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Larose announces final early voting numbers for primary

The information in this analysis was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office from...
The information in this analysis was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office from Ohio’s 88 county board of elections, detailing early voting activity from Monday, July 25 through the end of early voting hours on Monday, August 1.
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election day for the August 2 Primary and Special Election is tomorrow.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose announced that 109,132 absentee ballots were requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races.

142,989 votes have been cast statewide in those same races.

The information in this analysis was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office from Ohio’s 88 county board of elections, detailing early voting activity from Monday, July 25 through the end of early voting hours on Monday, August 1.

Of the 109,132 absentee ballots cast, 67,382 were democratic and 41,639 were republican.

Out of the 66,568 early ballots cast in person, 34,780 were democratic and 31,788 were republican.

There were 142,779 total ballots returned and submitted for counting. 81,441 of those were democratic and 61,338 were republican.

“Thousands of Ohioans chose to utilize four weeks of early voting to make their voice heard this election, highlighting Ohio’s strong balance of accessibility and security,” said LaRose. “While tomorrow’s election is certainly unusual, it is no less important. Every vote matters, and every election shapes the future of our great state.”

Ohio voters will find the following races on their August 2 primary ballot:

  • Ohio House of Representatives
  • Ohio Senate
  • Democrat/Republican State Central Committee
  • Local issues and measures impacting their community

Ahead of Election Day, Ohio voters were given nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to August 2.

Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of six states that allows early voting on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen car crashes into church
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
A car accident at N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St., victims were found with bullet wounds.
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
Isiah Stephens II
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when...
Toledo woman struck by vehicle, dies on I-475

Latest News

OCC provides CPR training to TPS students
Owens Community College providing CPR & First Aid Training to new TPS magnet school students
This is a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less...
U.S. Department of Energy launches new solar research group
The district needs substitutes the most at this time
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
8/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast