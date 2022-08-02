Larose announces final early voting numbers for primary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election day for the August 2 Primary and Special Election is tomorrow.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose announced that 109,132 absentee ballots were requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races.

142,989 votes have been cast statewide in those same races.

The information in this analysis was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office from Ohio’s 88 county board of elections, detailing early voting activity from Monday, July 25 through the end of early voting hours on Monday, August 1.

Of the 109,132 absentee ballots cast, 67,382 were democratic and 41,639 were republican.

Out of the 66,568 early ballots cast in person, 34,780 were democratic and 31,788 were republican.

There were 142,779 total ballots returned and submitted for counting. 81,441 of those were democratic and 61,338 were republican.

“Thousands of Ohioans chose to utilize four weeks of early voting to make their voice heard this election, highlighting Ohio’s strong balance of accessibility and security,” said LaRose. “While tomorrow’s election is certainly unusual, it is no less important. Every vote matters, and every election shapes the future of our great state.”

Ohio voters will find the following races on their August 2 primary ballot:

Ohio House of Representatives

Ohio Senate

Democrat/Republican State Central Committee

Local issues and measures impacting their community

Ahead of Election Day, Ohio voters were given nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to August 2.

Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of six states that allows early voting on Sunday.

