Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo.

It’s run by a local pastor and his family, and they collect and give away truckloads of items on a regular basis. They have transformed the corner of Indiana and Detroit into a free thrift store this summer.

Pastor Andre Cranford and his wife Stacye of the Back2Life Deliverance Center have been in the business of giving things away for more than a decade.

“A lot of churches are busy having church, we want to be busy being the church. We want to be a visible tangible extension of Jesus’ love,” said Pastor Cranford.

The Cranford’s free thrift store used to move around, but Stacye says they decided to stay at this site all summer.

“People donate things to us they can’t use or don’t need anymore. Some people also buy things for us because they know we won’t sell it. Some people wonder if there is a catch, but there isn’t. Free means free at our store,” said Stacye.

The store is open every day and Stacye says there are all kinds of things to choose from. “We give away clothes, shoes, household items, furniture, toys, food. Anything that is clean and usable, we give it away. My husband always says take what you need, just need what you take,” said Stacye.

Cranford says it’s about more than just material things. “I believe people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. So we want to minister to the entire person. If they need food or clothes we’re there to help, or if they need salvation and healing, that’s fine, too,” said Cranford.

A carload full of donations from James Smith arrived while we were there.

“It’s a great feeling to know that I don’t have just for me. It’s about community, those who are around us. There are so many needs, so many people who don’t have. Look around your house, your closet, your garage. You don’t have to go out and buy things,” said Smith. “There are things you can contribute that you are not using to be a blessing to someone else.”

Stacye says the payoff at the store is the joy in bringing hope and help to others. “I was telling our kids the other day what a great thing it is to be the answer to someone’s prayer.” A lot of prayers have no doubt been answered at the corner of Detroit and Indiana this summer,” said Stacye.

The free thrift store is open from noon-six every day. There’s also a church service held at the site at 6:30 p.m., all are welcome at both.

