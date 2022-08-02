Moment of Science: Moon Research

It’s been over half a century since Neil Armstrong took that fateful first step on the Moon... but through all the TV broadcasts and ticker-tape parades, what did we learn about our closest celestial neighbor -- and what have we learned since? Spoiler alert: There’s no green cheese, we already checked.

“There were two objectives with Apollo 11,” says historian Greg Brown with Armstrong Air & Space Museum. “One, get boots on the moon. Two, come back alive.” Done and done... though between Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landing on the Moon, then lifting off to reunite with Mike Collins in the command module, then safely splashing down in the Pacific a few days later... it didn’t leave much room for experiments on the lunar surface.

Apollo 11 carried an instrument package for very basic ones to be conducted, though larger packages like this were brought to the Moon over 5 different missions, measuring everything from solar wind to heat flow. We already knew lots based on visual evidence from Earth-- the force of gravity is about one-sixth that of Earth’s, or only one side faces the Earth due to what’s knows as “tidal locking”, which we’ve covered in our episode about planetary rings -- which the Moon may well have formed out of from rocky chunks within Earth’s orbit.

Before 1969, we weren’t even sure if those craters were caused by asteroids or volcanic activity. Those first Moon rock samples -- some 800-plus pounds of them brought back across all Apollo missions -- proved the former. “There’s no oxygen in many of the rock samples, as far as their structure... we don’t have any sedimentary rocks on the Moon, since those require flowing water,” says Brown. “[There are] a lot of the same minerals in lunar samples that we have on Earth, but they’re oftentimes in different proportions.”

What little atmosphere there is hasn’t done much to blow around any impact marks -- or certain astronaut’s footprints. Yep, they’re still there -- and up until that lunar lander lunar-landed, we only had a rough estimate of how far the astronauts would sink into the dust before reaching more solid ground. That same lack of atmosphere also means the American flag is all but a pure white at this point, baked by unfiltered solar radiation for over 50 years... at least on one side, since it was only 27 feet away from the module and -- as Aldrin himself attests -- was probably blown down on takeoff.

The age of the Moon was a bit of a debate before Apollo 11... and again, those rock samples settled the debate at about 3.5 billion years old... until later missions brought back rocks a billion years older. The sample on display at the Armstrong Museum is just over 4 billion years old.

We also brought seismometers up with us, and sure enough, moonquakes are a thing -- though there are no fault lines or continental plates like we have here at home. They’re pretty weak quakes, most likely coming from the Moon shrinking as the inside cools, or even meteorite impacts. “I can’t tell you if there were moonquakes picked up by the one (Apollo) 11 installed,” says Brown, “but I can tell you it registered over 100 meteorite impacts in the 20 days it responded to commands.”

As with most areas of science, the research is still ongoing. Over 500 samples from the Apollo missions are still analyzed every year, and the planned Artemis missions to return mankind to the Moon are sure to yield more answers in our lifetime.

