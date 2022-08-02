Birthday Club
Monclova Township announce plans to hire fulltime first responders

Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid much concern regarding the future of the Monclova Township Fire Department, the township anticipates hiring nine full-time first responders.

According to Chief Kevin Bernhard, the board of trustees voted to approve the fire department to hire nine full-time firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs.

Chief Bernhard said board members hope to have the positions filled by early November. In addition, the township will also provide temporary funding to increase the pay for temporary workers to fill the weekend positions. The additional funding will be available until the end of the year.

The future of the fire department has been a concern for the township as residents have raised concerns against the board’s consideration to revoke services and use the department of a neighboring community.

