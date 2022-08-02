Monclova Township announce plans to hire fulltime first responders

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid much concern regarding the future of the Monclova Township Fire Department, the township anticipates hiring nine full-time first responders.

According to Chief Kevin Bernhard, the board of trustees voted to approve the fire department to hire nine full-time firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs.

Chief Bernhard said board members hope to have the positions filled by early November. In addition, the township will also provide temporary funding to increase the pay for temporary workers to fill the weekend positions. The additional funding will be available until the end of the year.

The future of the fire department has been a concern for the township as residents have raised concerns against the board’s consideration to revoke services and use the department of a neighboring community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.