Naturalization ceremony at Toledo Museum of Art

By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art hosted a naturalization ceremony today, August 2.

People from all over the world became U.S. and Ohio citizens, even some from war torn countries.

“There was war in my country, and I feel I’ve been living here and it’s home. My family’s here, my girlfriend is here, my friends are here, everybody is here. It’s my home,” said Qusai Aljamous a new U.S. citizen from Syria.

Another naturalization ceremony is set for September 16 at the University of Toledo College of Law.

“My family came here in 1998 for a better opportunity for me and my brothers and it’s definitely something we have achieved. The United States really is the land of opportunity, and we’re very grateful and very humble to be here,” said Vasiliy Semenishin a new citizen from Ukraine.

