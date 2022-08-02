Birthday Club
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner

People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is not over.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on.

At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an official request to turn over the case to the Michigan State Police.

While the State Police still have to accept the case, Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother says it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s good for a number of reasons, but the main reason is It’s kind of focuses down on one organization running the show. The state police take the lead on it, they have been involved. I have been speaking with them routinely, sharing information. But now they are now the person in charge,” said Hardy.

According to Hardy, the family has had some worries about the progress of his sister’s case under the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We became concerned that perhaps there were some things being were missed, maybe not as thorough as it needed to be. So we participated, quite frankly we’ve been a little bit vilified for that. They think we’re being a little too pushy, demanding too much,” said Hardy.

Now that the case could be handed over to the State Police, Hardy thinks it could bring them steps closer to justice for Dee. “It’s been a year and three months, the public is demanding it not only just us the family. The public is demanding it, demanding some action,” said Hardy.

