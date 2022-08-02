ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations.

ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones.

These zones are neighborhoods dealing with socioeconomic and demographic factors that affect the resilience of individuals and communities.

Organizations who are awarded funding will either establish or expand imitative that will build local capacity to help remove barriers to health in some of Ohio’s communities facing the risk of poor health outcomes, according to the ODH.

“As part of our commitment to ensure that every Ohioan has an opportunity to achieve their optimal health, the Ohio Department of Health is focused on elevating the voice of communities across the state who consistently experience health disparities,” Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director said. “We want to hear from community members about their biggest barriers to health, and we want to empower them to develop and implement the changes they wish to see in their communities.”

Ohioans experience poorer health outcomes and live shorter lives because of the community conditions in which they live. Public health funding has been largely limited to addressing gaps in quality healthcare and health education, according to the ODH.

The project seeks to address the community conditions beyond healthcare access and health education alone, to include options for making positive health decisions and systems that shape the condition of daily life.

These systems include a community’s economic vitality and access to quality education, safe neighborhoods and quality housing.

The funded projects will seek to develop community-led, sustainable community improvements that create a model for scalable and lasting change in the lives of people with health barriers, according to the ODH.

“We aren’t just funding initiatives based on abstract data,” said Jamie Carmichael, Chief Health Opportunity Advisor of ODH’s Health Opportunity Office. “We want to engage communities and include them in the development of solutions to the problems they feel are most important. Community members are the experts on how to best improve the conditions that impact their health.”

The ODH says the 26 organizations that are awarded funding:

Athens City-County Health Department

City of Columbus, Mayor’s Office

Community Action Organization of Scioto County, Inc.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health

Dayton Children’s Hospital

Erie County Health Department

Famicos Foundation Inc., Cuyahoga County

Food Rescue U.S., Franklin County

Huron County Public Health

IKRON Corporation, Hamilton County

Licking County Health Department

Marion Public Health

Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Allen County

National Alliance on Mental Illness, Franklin County

Nehemiah Foundation of Springfield-Clark County

Perry County Health Department

ProMedica Health Systems, Lucas County

Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Franklin County

Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio, Butler County

Summit County Combined General Health District

The Breathing Association, Franklin County

The Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio, Lucas County

The MetroHealth System, Cuyahoga County

United Way Greater Cleveland

Youngstown City Health District

Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department

