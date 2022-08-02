ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday.

The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 244 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert.

According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary work before the closure of the intersection on June 1. Once the intersection reopens, finish work will continue through September to complete the project. The finish work includes seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement striping.

“The project went extremely well. We had a great deal of work to complete in 60 days in order to keep to the terms of the contract,” said Dan Niese, ODOT District 1 construction engineer. “With a few days granted due to weather and extra work, we were able to adhere to the intended schedule.”

ODOT says the temporary restrictions at Mendon Road and U.S. 30, and Boroff Road at U.S. 30 will be removed once the roundabout opens. U.S. 127 over Hagerman Creek, which was closed for ramp replacement during the project, will also open with the roundabout.

According to ODOT, based on statistics from around the country, converting a two-way, stop-controlled intersection into a single-lane roundabout can result in a 40% reduction in total crashes, 75% reduction in injury crashed and 90% reduction in fatal crashes,

“This intersection was ranked number 29 in the state in rate of crash severity -- higher than comparative rural intersections with similar traffic volumes,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. “Roundabouts at locations such as this greatly reduce severe crashes and we expect the same result here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.