Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday.

The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.

For comparison, Lucas County saw 14.97% voter turnout in the May 2022 primary election. It was the second-lowest turnout of any county in the state for that election, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. The statewide voter turnout in the May primary was 20.88%.

You can see real-time election results for races 13abc is covering at the link here. There’s also a module that links to it at the top of the 13abc homepage. Several races within the viewing area are uncontested and will not be listed.

You can find out which House and Senate districts you fall into for this election by using the Find My District tool here. You can find additional election information from the Secretary of State’s office here.

Democrats Colin Flanagan and Nancy Larson are vying to be the representative for House District 41. The winner of this primary race will go on to face Republican Josh Williams in the general election in November. Williams is running uncontested in the GOP primary in that district.

Nick Komives pulled out of the race for the Democratic primary in Ohio’s 42nd House District and while his name still appeared on the democratic ballot for voters in that district, votes for him did not count. Erika White (D) will go on to face Derek Merrin (R) in the general election. Merrin is running in the GOP primary in that district uncontested.

House District 43 has contested Democratic and Republican races. Democratic voters will choose between Michele Grim (D) and Daniel Ortiz (D). Republican voters will choose between Wendi Hendricks (R) and Kristi Kille (R). The Democratic winner and the Republican winner will face off in the November general election.

Republican voters will choose between Roy Klopfenstein (R) and Ted Penner (R) in Tuesday’s primary election for House District 82. The winner will go on to face Magdalene Markward (D) in the general election. She is running uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Democrats Melissa Kritzell (D) and Claire Osborne (D) are looking to represent House District 83. The winner of that race will go on to face incumbent Jon Cross (R) in the general election. He is running uncontested in the GOP primary.

In Ohio’s 11th Senate District, Tony Dia (R) will face Paula Hicks-Hudson (D) in the general election. Both are running uncontested races in the primary.

The second primary election is happening because Ohio’s General Assembly map mess was not settled by the time voters went to the polls for statewide races in May. Legal fights led us to an Aug. 2 primary for state House and Senate candidates on maps that were struck down by the state’s supreme court as unconstitutional.

The August Primary Election is underway in Ohio and Michigan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.