Perrysburg teens accused of sexual assault take plea deals

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Perrysburg teens accused of sexually assaulting another boy have taken plea deals. Police say part of the incident was possibly recorded.

According to officials, a 14-year-old boy charged with two counts of rape admitted to lesser charges of two counts of gross sexual imposition. A 13-year-old boy charged with rape and pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor admitted to the lesser charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Officials tell 13abc the guilty pleas were part of an agreement between all parties, including the prosecutor, defense attorneys, and the victim’s attorneys.

The sexual assault happened in November 2021 at a home in Perrysburg and was reported to police in March 2022, according to police reports.

“They first received information regarding the possibility or allegation of a video that was being shown and distributed that involved some inappropriate conduct by juveniles,” Paul Dobson, the Wood County Prosecutor, told 13abc earlier this year. “As they were investigating that, they uncovered allegations relative to a sexual assault that was not directly related to the video but that involved one of the people that had the video.”

Both teens who took the plea deals are under a temporary order for at least two years. The case could be dismissed if they comply with everything in that order. Terms of the order include:

  • Following terms set by a probation officer who sets curfews and limits what they can do and where (the boys’ movements are supervised but are not on ankle monitors)
  • Cannot have contact with the victim or the victim’s families
  • Complete sexual offender assessment and follow any recommendations for treatment
  • No unsupervised access to the internet or social media
  • No unsupervised contact with a minor their age or younger

13abc has reached out to Perrysburg Schools for a comment. This story will be updated with that statement once it is received. You can read what the district said about the incident earlier this year in the link here.

You can watch previous coverage of this story below.

Two teens accused of rape are released on electronic home monitoring

