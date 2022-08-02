Birthday Club
Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.

A person was shot near Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr. around 9:20 p.m., Monday night.
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night.

TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.

The victim was then taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to TPD.

There is no suspect at this time and it is not known what the cause of this shooting was.

This story is still developing, check back later for more details.

If you have any information contact Crimestoppers.

