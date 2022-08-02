Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night.

TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.

The victim was then taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to TPD.

There is no suspect at this time and it is not known what the cause of this shooting was.

