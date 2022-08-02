Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Pest control workers find body inside fumigated home, police say

Pest control workers in Florida said they found a body inside a home while treating the property for bugs. (Source: WCJB)
By Jordyn Markhoff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man has died in a Florida home while the property was being fumigated for bugs.

WCJB reports Gainesville police officers responded to a house after receiving a call from pest control workers who said they found a body inside the home.

A spokesperson for the police department said pest control was treating the house for bugs.

According to authorities, workers filled the home with poisonous gas on July 28, and when they returned to vent it on Monday, the team found a man dead on the second floor.

When officers got to the scene, they said they couldn’t go into the home because of the chemicals in the air.

Gainesville police haven’t immediately identified the man due to their inability to enter the house, but the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be...
TARTA hub closed until further notice
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
The district needs substitutes the most at this time
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
Brenda Jo Herring
Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult

Latest News

They give away everything from clothes and food to furniture
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
It was started by a local pastor and his wife
Free thrift store in Toledo
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
ABR approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin.
$44,000 in investments for Downtown Tiffin buildings
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Monclova Township announce plans to hire fulltime first responders