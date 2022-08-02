Michigan Primary 2022 polls close - See results here

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will decide who will represent their party in the November election Tuesday, as well as a number of ballot measures affecting communities across Mid-Michigan. News 10 will update results as they come in.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the top issues being decided.

Who will run against Gov. Whitmer?

Among the biggest items on the ballot Tuesday: Who Republicans will pick to run against incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Update: Tudor Dixon is projected to win the GOP nomination and face Whitmer in the November election.

The gubernatorial primary race was shook up when Michigan’s State Board of Canvassers disqualified several GOP candidates from ballot after it was discovered they did not have enough valid signatures to run.

The issue was raised when the Bureau of Elections said they noticed discrepancies in the signatures submitted by Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, which meant they didn’t meet the 15,000 valid signature threshold to be on the ballot. According to the Bureau, most of the fake signatures came from the same signature gatherers.

Following the ruling, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser expressed frustration that the candidates would suffer consequences because of the potential fraud from a third party hired to collect signatures. However, five other candidates did collect the necessary signatures to run.

The Republicans who remain on the ballot are Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and pastor Ralph Rebandt.

Slotkin and Barrett

Elissa Slotkin (D) and Tom Barrett (R) are running to represent Michigan’s 7th congressional district in the US House. This one isn’t much of a nail-biter, since either party’s candidates are essentially running unopposed in the primary. However, how candidates fair Tuesday night may reflect on their odds when they meet in the November election.

The race came to pass due to changes in districts brought on by the US Census.

Slotkin is, technically, an incumbent, and faces no primary challenger on the Democrat side. However, Republican Tim Wallberg holds the seat currently. The oddness of the situation comes from the fact that Slotkin is currently the Representative for Michigan’s 8th congressional district, but is running in District 7 because of redistricting brought on by the US Census.

Slotkin previously worked for the CIA and was the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs from 2014 to 2017. She was one of 15 Democrats who did not vote for Nancy Pelosi (D) to become speaker for the 116th Congress.

Dan Kildee is running unopposed in the District 8 primary to replace Slotkin for the Democrats, while Paul Junge, Candice Miller and Mathew Seely are running on the GOP side.

For the GOP in District 7, Tom Barrett is the likely nominee. He currently represents District 24 and, like Slotkin, assumed the office in 2019. Before that he represented District 71 from 2015 to 2019.

Barrett started out with competition for the nomination in the form of Jacob Hagg, but Hagg was disqualified from the Republican primary. In the primary election to fill Barrett’s current seat, Theresa Fougnie is the sole candidate running for the Democrats, and Ruth Johnson is the same for Republicans.

Lansing - North Cemetery

City of Lansing voters must decide whether to sell a small portion of North Cemetery, the oldest of Lansing’s three cemeteries.

Founded in 1852, as part of Delhi Township, the cemetery is home to some of the first Lansing families. The City of Lansing received ownership in 1960.

In 2003 an adjacent land owner donated a piece of land to the cemetery. It was supposed to be used for Cremain burials. However, they never got around to it. Now it collects trash and debris. Over the years, other gravestones have fallen into disrepair and parts of them have been turned into traps for trash as well.

The city council proposed to sell the land to aid much-needed improvements. Brett Kaschinske, director for Parks and Recreation, said that would help North Cemetery.

For this to happen voters have to approve the sale and then it has to be put up for sale. On Tuesday voters will decide whether or not to sell the land.

Jackson - County Commissioner

The County Commissioner race in Jackson will feature a few names familiar to News 10 readers.

On the Democrat side John Willis is running unopposed. The Republican race will feature Caleb Blondke and Jeromy Alexander.

Alexander was previously county commissioner, appointed by Mayor Mahoney after running against him for the same seat. Mahoney was able to appoint the position because he himself was leaving it to take the job of mayor.

Alexander suffered catastrophically bad luck in January of this year, however, when his parachute failed to deploy properly while skydiving in Florida. He was severely injured, bound to a wheelchair while he recovered in the hospital. Yet just seven months later he is not only walking, but running for office.

Although he has made an incredible comeback and even held office there, Alexander has not won an election in Jackson in some time. He’s up against Caleb Blondke, a longtime activist in the community with a BA and MA in Ministerial Studies.

Blondke has also been a substitute teacher, volunteer soccer coach at Jackson REC, a Jackson Choral member and is a certified MHSAA official.

John Willis, who faces no opposition in the Democratic race, has worked for the City of Jackson for years, including most recently as the Chief Equity Officer for the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Ann Arbor - 6th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D) is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. She’s been the U.S. representative for Michigan’s 12th congressional district since 2015. She’s the widow of John Dingell, who was her predecessor in the seat and holds the record as the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

The Republican contenders who Michigan will choose between tonight for the race against Dingell are Whittney Williams, a resident of Canton, and Norhtville’s Hima Kolanagireddy.

Shiawassee County - MSU Extension

It’s possible Shiawassee County could decide to fund MSU Extension programs on Tuesday.

The ballot measure would provide funding for MSU Extension services in Shiawassee County. These include funding a full time 4-H youth development coordinator and program, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition and other community education programs.

Funding the extension programs would cost taxpayers $0.076 (about eight cents) per $1,000 of taxable value.

