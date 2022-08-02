Birthday Club
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd

Developer plans to open the concert venue off U.S. 24 by June 2023
So many residents of Waterville showed up to hear more about a proposed amphitheater, the meeting had to be postponed until council can lock in a larger venue.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management.

Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of 2023.

“We’re ready to go now. We’ve got the land,” says Brucks. “People will hear it, you know, but they’ll hear it as much or maybe a little less than a high school football game.”

On Monday, August 1, 2022, some Waterville residents expected to hear more about the proposed amphitheater during a planning commission meeting. However, so many people showed up, there was not enough room for everyone. The meeting is now on hold until the city can lock in a larger space such as a school gymnasium.

Some who showed up, such as Seth Horton, are already giving the plans a thumbs down.

“This proposal is not in the best interest of Waterville, and it clearly is for the purpose of making money and I don’t think that is going to help the town,” says Horton.

“We’re going to have uniformed police, patrol cars all scheduled out there,” explains Brucks. “They know where their points of ingress, egress are, and when they come in, it’s going to be two lane traffic. When they come out, it’s going to be two lane traffic.”

Before that happens the citizens of Waterville will have their say at another place and time.

