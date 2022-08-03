8/3: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

It’s a sizzling midweek, feeling like the triple digits under lots of sunshine... and those ingredients will help serve up a line of storms around dinnertime. The line will lose steam as it rolls northwest to southeast, but gusty winds remain the primary hazard through 10pm. Thursday will see more showers and storms linger with the humidity, with non-zero shower chances going all through the weekend -- and a pair of 90s again for Saturday and Sunday.

