8/3: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Hot, humid and stormy midweek; more rain to close out the week
Feeling like the triple digits in many spots this afternoon, with a line of storms delivering gusty winds later this evening. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It’s a sizzling midweek, feeling like the triple digits under lots of sunshine... and those ingredients will help serve up a line of storms around dinnertime. The line will lose steam as it rolls northwest to southeast, but gusty winds remain the primary hazard through 10pm. Thursday will see more showers and storms linger with the humidity, with non-zero shower chances going all through the weekend -- and a pair of 90s again for Saturday and Sunday.

