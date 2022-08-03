Birthday Club
8/3: Derek’s Wednesday AM Forecast

Searing heat and breezy today with strong storms possible late.
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Hot, humid, and breezy with highs in the mid-90s, but feeling like 100-105 during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon through 8pm for the entire area. Mostly sunny, but storms will move through between 5-11pm. Storms may be strong to severe, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. TONIGHT: A few lingering showers later on after the storms die down, lows in the mid-70s. THURSDAY: Humid with highs in the mid-80s, and it’ll be cloudy with occasional slow-moving showers and storms that could produce some locally heavy rain. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and lows in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid with a stray shower possible. EXTENDED: Humid with lots of sunshine Saturday, but an isolated PM t-storm can’t be ruled out. Highs Saturday up around 90 and again on Sunday, when a few storms will be possible during the afternoon. Storms are more likely Monday when it’ll still be humid with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny and less humid Tuesday, highs in the low 80s.

