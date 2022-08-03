American Rescue Plan money to fund Ohio manufacturing training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Economic Development Administration is awarding several million dollars to the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association to expand manufacturing workforce training throughout Ohio.

According to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office, OMA is receiving a $23.5 million grant as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“Made up of the hardworking men and women who make, build, and grow America, manufacturing is the backbone of Ohio’s Middle Class,” said Representative Marcy Kaptur. “Today, the American Rescue Plan is delivering in a big way to strengthen Northwest Ohio’s manufacturing base and provide workers with the high-tech skills they need for in-demand careers.”

Congresswoman Kaptur’s Office says EDA’s Good Jobs Challenge grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan, will fund a workforce training program led by OMA’s Educational and Industrial Development Institute.

The program will bring together Ohio manufacturers with local community organizations, community colleges and labor unions to provide specialized skills training to workers that will empower them to secure good-paying jobs in advanced manufacturing sectors that are essential to American supply chains, regional development and global competitiveness.

“The OMA is honored to be a Good Jobs Challenge grantee,” said Sara Tracey, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association Managing Director of Workforce Services . “The level of collaboration and commitment from manufacturers and state partners is unprecedented, and as a network, we’re ready to make monumental change.”

