BGSU hosts the first Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Grade school and college professionals statewide gathered at Bowling Green State University to address hazing, a topic they said has plagued the nation for far too long.

“In this nation and virtually every year since 1959 there has been a student death at a college campus,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers.

At BGSU 20-year-old student, Stone Foltz, died just last year from a hazing event.

Rogers said due to the school experience with the topic, it was important for them to take the lead.

“Because of Collins law in the framework of the IUC, we felt that we needed to take the leadership position to ensure that all of the public and independent universities here in Ohio are aware of the responsibilities with respect to Collins law,” said Rogers.

At the event, people in attendance were able to sit in on seminars and hear from guest speakers. Rogers said because hazing starts young educators of all ages need to be represented.

“It’s important that we start earlier to ensure that this culture continues to be evolved.”

Topics covered at the summit include Greek life, mandated reporting, and conduct sanctioning among other things.

Elizabeth Allan, a professor of higher education at the University of Maine was one guest speaker.

“It’s preventable and so it’s just a matter of helping people understand what hazing is when behavior crosses the line and how they can then see it and do something about it,” said Allan.

Speakers and event organizers hope everyone in attendance applies today’s message to their own campus.

“We don’t wanna just have a workshop in training for people to understand and to keep it with them for a week or a month. We need to see this change lasting, enduring,” said Allan.

