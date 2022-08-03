Building Better Schools: First Tee Lake Erie offers a golf program for local youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Tee Lake Erie aims to make the game of golf affordable and accessible to kids this summer.

First Tee and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo are working together to keep children engaged this summer by offering a variety of activities including golf.

The children have a variety of sentiments as some of them are learning the game for the first.

“I wouldn’t say good, but I would say I’m decent,” Dominic Johnson said.

And other children are dusting off their clubs this summer.

“I love golf but I’m kinda rusty so it’s kinda like hard,” Kylee Miles said.

Adam Reny, First Tee Lake Erie Executive Director, said the summer program is a wonderful way to introduce local youth to the sport.

“It’s really a fun and creative way to get kids introduced to golf that may never otherwise have an opportunity and teach them a sport that they can stick with for life,” said Reny.

With more than 150 children participating in the program, First Tee hopes that each child leaves with life lessons as well.

Johnson has already learned a few life lessons from the sport, as he listed respect and good sportsmanship as attributes he has gained from the program.

For kids who want to take a swing at the sport, First Tee offers financial support.

“Any kid that wants to come out and try golf with First Tee we’ll make sure that they have a set of clubs to get going. There’s a small registration fee but we waive it if they meet certain financial criteria. We’re really trying to break down those barriers of affordability and accessibility,” Reny said.

As for the impact of the program, you never know who will be inspired by a day on the Green.

For instance, participant Layla Green is already dreaming up a future that includes golf.

“One day I may even be like a professional golf player.

For young Green, those seeds were planted on the green at First Tee.

