Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer.

Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the building. Turned out, that it was owned by Manos, who suggested Lahey buy the building and open his own restaurant. Manhattan’s officially launched on Dec. 13, 2002.

“I’ve got such a tremendous group of people working here and making the personality of Manhattan’s what it is. I’m just incredibly grateful,” said Lahey.            

Today, we put a healthy dish, Tuna Nicoise, against a not-so-healthy dish, a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.            

For a look at the menu, including Brunch, click here: https://www.manhattanstoledo.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Perrysburg teens accused of sexual assault take plea deals
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
They give away everything from clothes and food to furniture
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo

Latest News

Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer.
Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
Get ready for a culinary experience. We’re talking food and wine, and you get it all under the...
Dine in the 419: Mancy’s Italian
Executive Chef Steve Smith creates cuisine for both Mancy’s Italian and the Bottle Shop. Watch...
Dine in the 419: Mancy’s Italian
It’s located on St. Clair St. in downtown Toledo, not far from 5/3rd Field. Coop’s is named...
Dine in the 419: Coop’s