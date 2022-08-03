Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer.

Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the building. Turned out, that it was owned by Manos, who suggested Lahey buy the building and open his own restaurant. Manhattan’s officially launched on Dec. 13, 2002.

“I’ve got such a tremendous group of people working here and making the personality of Manhattan’s what it is. I’m just incredibly grateful,” said Lahey.

Today, we put a healthy dish, Tuna Nicoise, against a not-so-healthy dish, a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

For a look at the menu, including Brunch, click here: https://www.manhattanstoledo.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.