Dolly Parton to visit Imagination Library location in Ohio

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An icon in country music and philanthropy is scheduled to travel to Ohio.

Dolly Parton will attend an Aug. 9 luncheon, which will be closed to the public, to recognize the success of her Imagination Library program across the state.

Ohio first lady Fran DeWine’s charity is hosting the luncheon to help bring awareness to Parton’s program, which sends children age-appropriate books each month to encourage reading.

At the beginning of August, more than 327,740 children in Ohio were enrolled in the Imagination Library.

The event will take place in Columbus at the Ohio Union on North High Street.

