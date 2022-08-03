Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division.

Lieutenant Charles Jones will be promoted to colonel and assume the superintendent duties on Aug. 12.

The governor’s announcement came from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus.

Outgoing superintendent Colonel Richard Fambro’s retirement also takes effect in mid-August.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.