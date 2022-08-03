Local representatives react to sudden death of Rep. Walorski

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-area representatives are responding to the sudden death of their colleague.

Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers were killed in a head-on car crash on Wednesday.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur released the following statement:

“Jackie Walorski was a source of inspiration, wit, drive, and laughter to all who knew her,” said Rep. Kaptur. “As Co-Chairs of the Congressional Poland Caucus and collegial friends from our Great Lakes region, we had countless conversations and shared weekly flights together on our way back home. I offer my deepest sympathies to her husband, Dean, her family and friends, and her devoted staff – as well as to the loved ones of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. May Jackie’s deep faith offer a road forward to those whose hearts need comfort now and in the days to come.”

Congressman Bob Latta said he and his wife, Marcia, are devastated to learn about their tragic deaths.

“Jackie was a good friend and great colleague who worked hard on behalf of her district and country. Our prayers are with each of their families, friends, and fellow colleagues,” Latta said in a tweet.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman said he was shocked and saddened by the news and asked the public to pray for the victim’s families.

