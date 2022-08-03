Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – A Walmart employee in Indiana was stabbed with a machete in the parking lot Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, is accused of taking a machete from the store and hiding it inside his backpack.

While in the parking lot, Leuchtner is accused of calling over a Walmart employee and attacking him with the machete.

During the investigation, police found a machete underneath a car in the Walmart parking lot, WNDU reported.

The Walmart employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said it is unclear if Leuchtner and the Walmart employee knew each other.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Perrysburg teens accused of sexual assault take plea deals
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
They give away everything from clothes and food to furniture
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
So many residents of Waterville showed up to hear more about a proposed amphitheater, the...
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women...
Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion travel
According to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office, OMA is receiving a $23.5 million grant as part of...
American Rescue Plan money to fund Ohio manufacturing training
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia