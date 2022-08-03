Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot voting machines at elementary school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man witnesses say was ranting about Democrats at a polling place Tuesday also threatened to shoot voting machines and was arrested.

Robert B. Hughes is charged with Inducing Panic/Threaten Violence after allegedly being loud and obnoxious at Larchmont Elementary during primary voting.

A poll worker also told police they witnessed Hughes threatening to shoot the voting machines.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.