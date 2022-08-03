Birthday Club
Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot

A woman was shot in the foot in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29, 2022.
A woman was shot in the foot in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot.

According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it started as a fight. Witnesses told 13abc there was an argument between the victim and another woman but it’s unclear how Barnett got involved. Witnesses went on to say that the suspect just walked away after the shooting.

Barrett was in court Monday and posted bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 12.

Barrett is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting his sister in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

