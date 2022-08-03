Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford.

Investigators said the gruesome discovery began as a welfare check and a possible missing person case at the home.

As deputies were attempting to execute a search warrant, they encountered a man at the home who made aggressive movements toward the deputies with a knife. The man was shot and killed by deputies. No deputies were injured.

Deputies then entered the home and found the bodies of the two women, identified as Kim Nguyen, 42, and her daughter Lam-Anh Tran, 18.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time. Officials did not release further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Perrysburg teens accused of sexual assault take plea deals
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
They give away everything from clothes and food to furniture
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
So many residents of Waterville showed up to hear more about a proposed amphitheater, the...
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd

Latest News

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
Because monkeypox spreads through close contact, there's a concern that monkeypox could spread...
Experts concerned about monkeypox as kids head back to school
People line up outside the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis Tuesday ahead of its morning...
Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges