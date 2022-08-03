Birthday Club
One woman dead following traffic crash in Whitehouse

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was pronounced dead following a traffic crash on Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 1:48 a.m. in Whiteford Township along the S. County Line Highway and just south of Ottawa Lake Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ronni Vansteenkiste-Amador, 24, of Riga, Mi. was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey northbound on S. County Line Highway when she traveled off of the roadway.

Vansteenkiste-Amador entered onto private property at the northeast intersection of Ottawa Lake Road when she crossed over and came to rest in the north side ditch.

According to the incident report, the airbags did not deploy and Vansteenkiste-Amador was not wearing a safety belt.

She was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo by Monroe Community Ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased from injuries suffered in the crash.

It is unclear if alcohol was involved, however, documentation shows that speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

