Salvation Army distributes supplies from “Stuff the Bus” Campaign

Salvation Army "Tools for School"
Salvation Army "Tools for School"(WTVG)
By Carli Petrus
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Salvation Army began distributing all the supplies collected from the “Stuff the Bus” campaign to local families in need on Wednesday.

Lucas County residents with children in kindergarten all the way through 12th grade had the chance to stop by the downtown location off Erie St. to pick up some brand new supplies, free of charge.

Parents or guardians were required to provide a few documents before receiving anything, though, including a photo I.D., proof of address, and a birth certificate or social security number for each child.

Salvation Army Volunteer Event Coordinator, Laura Henthorn, told 13abc that with over 1,200 backpacks filled with supplies, they reached their goal with the “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

“We had over 4,700 supplies donated through the community which was an outstanding amount and as you can see we used them to fill a lot of our backpacks,” said Henthorn.

When it comes to supplies, Henthorn said they tried to make sure there was something included for all ages.

“Paper, notebooks, binders, pencils, erasers. Everything they need,” said Henthorn.

Long-time Salvation Army volunteer, Janet Duhaime, told us her favorite part about this event is making sure kids are ready for the school year.

“It’s nice to know that the kids are going to be prepared when they go into the classroom,” said Duhaime. “It’s just seeing the looks on their face and the appreciation and everybody’s thanking you. People are very grateful, and it makes you feel good, it makes you feel really good.”

If you missed out on Wednesday’s event, there may be supplies still available. Call (419) 241-1138 for more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

