Third suspect in Springfield Twp. murder arrested

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A third suspect facing charges in connection to a murder in Springfield Township has been arrested after evading police for weeks.

Officials tell 13abc Ronald Richardson Jr. was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Richardson, 19, Chicha Harris, 20, and David Evans, 20, are all facing charges connected to the death of Gerald Mayes II, 27. Mayes was shot and killed in his car in Springfield Township in January.

Harris and Evans were arrested in July but Richardson was still on the run until Wednesday.

All three suspects are facing charges of Murder, Felonious Assault, Discharging a Firearm on or near a prohibited premise, and Improper Handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Ronald Richardson Jr. is facing a series of charges connected to the murder of Gerald Mayes II. He was arrested on August 3, 2022, after evading police for weeks. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

Indicted in connection to the murder of Gerald Mayes II. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

Indicted in connection to the murder of Gerald Mayes II. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.