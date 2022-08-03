Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Third suspect in Springfield Twp. murder arrested

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A third suspect facing charges in connection to a murder in Springfield Township has been arrested after evading police for weeks.

Officials tell 13abc Ronald Richardson Jr. was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Richardson, 19, Chicha Harris, 20, and David Evans, 20, are all facing charges connected to the death of Gerald Mayes II, 27. Mayes was shot and killed in his car in Springfield Township in January.

Harris and Evans were arrested in July but Richardson was still on the run until Wednesday.

All three suspects are facing charges of Murder, Felonious Assault, Discharging a Firearm on or near a prohibited premise, and Improper Handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Ronald Richardson Jr. is facing a series of charges connected to the murder of Gerald Mayes II....
Ronald Richardson Jr. is facing a series of charges connected to the murder of Gerald Mayes II. He was arrested on August 3, 2022, after evading police for weeks.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
Indicted in connection to the murder of Gerald Mayes II.
Indicted in connection to the murder of Gerald Mayes II.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
Indicted in connection to the murder of Gerald Mayes II.
Indicted in connection to the murder of Gerald Mayes II.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Perrysburg teens accused of sexual assault take plea deals
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
They give away everything from clothes and food to furniture
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo

Latest News

Jason Sosnowicz and Tabetha Sosnowicz are facing felony charges of Endangering Children -...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
According to Toledo Police, on April 24, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase...
Woman arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter of 18-year-old
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 1:48 a.m. in Whiteford...
One woman dead following traffic crash in Whitehouse
According to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office, OMA is receiving a $23.5 million grant as part of...
American Rescue Plan money to fund Ohio manufacturing training