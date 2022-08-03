Toledo-area organization calls for prayers, peace, and an end to gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization says there are no days-off when working to curb violence in the city.

The group will hold a day of prayer on Sunday and take a stand against gun violence.

A local ministry called Acts 2 Fellowship is calling for prayers, for peace, and an end to the violence after Toledo recorded two more homicides over the weekend. A 29-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a car near Byrne and Gibralter Heights Drive. A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed near N. Detroit and Council.

Acts 2 Fellowship and Goodloe said they will pray for city leaders at Sunday’s event.

“We are starting at the government center because that’s where we house the mayor and city council -- all those people who are making decisions on our behalf and who represent us,” said Minister Antoinette Goodloe.

Goodloe hopes the public will join Acts 2 Fellowship to help support Toledo’s youth.

She said young people also need to step-up.

“Also, helping the young people to realize they have a responsibility, too. A lot of times we went to look too well what are other people going to do for me. What is your responsibility?” said Goodloe.

The prayer event will event will be held at One Government Center at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

