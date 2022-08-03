Toledo man facing charges after infant’s skull fractured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing criminal charges after his child was left with a fractured skull.

Ahmad Williams is facing charges of Felonious Assault Victim Seriously Harmed and Endangering Children Create Substantial Risk to the Health or Safety.

According to court documents, police say Williams “did create an environment in which his infant child sustained a fractured skull” on Monday, August 1 at a home on Birmingham Terrace. The infant was hospitalized. The circumstances surrounding the child’s injury were not disclosed. Details regarding the infant’s age were redacted.

The documents go on to say that Williams admitted to causing the head injury during a recorded interview with detectives.

A judge set his bond at $100,000 at no percent on the Felonious Assault charge at bond was set on his own recognizance on the Endangering Children charge. The courts ordered him to have no contact with the infant.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court next week.

