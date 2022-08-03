Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo man indicted for allegedly raping a minor, threatening to kill her

Court documents say Dumas raped a minor over several days by threatening her with a gun and...
Court documents say Dumas raped a minor over several days by threatening her with a gun and saying he would kill her.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping a child.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Carlton Dumas, 44, on three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday. He’s being held in the Lucas County jail.

According to court documents, it happened over several days around July 17 in the 800 block of Waverly Ave. in Toledo. The victim identified Dumas as the suspect. The criminal complaint said Dumas allegedly raped the minor by threatening her with a gun and saying he would kill her.

The age of the minor was redacted in the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Perrysburg teens accused of sexual assault take plea deals
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
They give away everything from clothes and food to furniture
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo

Latest News

Preparing for hazmat railroad emergencies
According to TRWC, the meeting will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at Perrysburg...
Toledo Regional Water Commission to hold public meeting
Congress passes burn pit bill
Jason Sosnowicz and Tabetha Sosnowicz are facing felony charges of Endangering Children -...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours