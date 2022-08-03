Toledo man indicted for allegedly raping a minor, threatening to kill her

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping a child.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Carlton Dumas, 44, on three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday. He’s being held in the Lucas County jail.

According to court documents, it happened over several days around July 17 in the 800 block of Waverly Ave. in Toledo. The victim identified Dumas as the suspect. The criminal complaint said Dumas allegedly raped the minor by threatening her with a gun and saying he would kill her.

The age of the minor was redacted in the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

