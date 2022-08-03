Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Regional Water Commission to hold public meeting

According to TRWC, the meeting will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at Perrysburg...
According to TRWC, the meeting will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road.(Source: WTOL)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting is taking place later this month and the public is invited.

According to TRWC, the meeting will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road.

TRWC says the public can either attend the meeting in person or they can join virtually through Zoom.

The following is information for those wanting to join through Zoom:

  • For the Zoom link, click here
  • Meeting ID: 846 2327 5901
  • Passcode: 195538

If you would like to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion ADA coordinator at 419-245-1198 or submit an online request by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Perrysburg teens accused of sexual assault take plea deals
People in attendance held signs to remind people driving by that the search for Dee Warner is...
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
They give away everything from clothes and food to furniture
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo

Latest News

Preparing for hazmat railroad emergencies
Court documents say Dumas raped a minor over several days by threatening her with a gun and...
Toledo man indicted for allegedly raping a minor, threatening to kill her
Congress passes burn pit bill
Jason Sosnowicz and Tabetha Sosnowicz are facing felony charges of Endangering Children -...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours