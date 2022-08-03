Toledo Regional Water Commission to hold public meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting is taking place later this month and the public is invited.

According to TRWC, the meeting will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road.

TRWC says the public can either attend the meeting in person or they can join virtually through Zoom.

The following is information for those wanting to join through Zoom:

For the Zoom link, click here

Meeting ID: 846 2327 5901

Passcode: 195538

If you would like to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion ADA coordinator at 419-245-1198 or submit an online request by clicking here.

