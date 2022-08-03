Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday.

Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.

She also used the company’s credit card to buy clothing and home furnishings, buy airline tickets and pay her online gambling account.

Grillo would also take the tax and retirement withholdings out of employee paychecks, but would not deposit them instead using it to conceal her unauthorized company spending.

