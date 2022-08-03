TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning.

A call for a stabbing near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2 a.m. According to Toledo Police, an adult male was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

TPD says it appears the victim knew the suspect, however, no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.