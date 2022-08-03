Birthday Club
TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing

A call for a stabbing near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2 a.m.
A call for a stabbing near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2 a.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning.

A call for a stabbing near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2 a.m. According to Toledo Police, an adult male was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

TPD says it appears the victim knew the suspect, however, no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

