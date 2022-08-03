Birthday Club
Woman arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter of 18-year-old

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday after an 18-year-old was found dead.

According to Toledo Police, on April 24, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase Street after receiving a call about a deceased person. When the arrived on the scene, officers found Baili Cowell, 18, dead.

TPD says an autopsy was performed by the Lucas County Coroners Office and the death was ruled a Homicide due to Chronic Neglect. Detective were notified of the autopsy results and an investigation began.

According to TPD, on Aug. 3, Cowell’s mother, Shelli Gantka, was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

