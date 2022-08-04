Birthday Club
8/4: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Scattered showers/storms linger through the weekend
Scattered showers and humidity will both linger through the weekend. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gusty winds brought down trees, power lines and even a semi trailer in Henry County yesterday, and we have more lingering (less intense) showers today. That will prove a running theme, as humidity lingers through the weekend with highs in the low-90s. Real change comes starting Tuesday, as drier and cooler air is ushered in behind another cold front, this time dropping highs to the low-80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

