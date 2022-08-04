8/4: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast

TODAY: Humid with scattered showers and t-storms around, highs in the mid-80s. Any heavy downpours could cause some localized flooding with the slow-moving activity. TONIGHT: Scattered showers linger and sticky with lows near 70. FRIDAY: A couple of showers and storms and still humid, highs in the mid-80s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows around 70. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Saturday and muggy with highs around 90, but feeling like the upper 90s. A stray afternoon t-storm can’t be ruled out. Very similar for Sunday, but a better chance for a few storms during the afternoon and evening. One more muggy day Monday with highs in the upper 80s, and storms are likely, especially later in the day into Monday night. Getting less humid and drying out Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and nice Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

