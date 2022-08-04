Community Cookout for kids to raise awareness of Toledo youth hunger

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Hemp Center LLC is hosting its annual Community Cookout for kids to raise awareness of Toledo’s growing problem of hunger among its children.

According to Toledo Hemp Center LLC, the event will take place on Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza located at 4925 Jackman Road.

This year’s event includes a free buffet style cookout for all attendees, a free giveaway of over 250 backpacks filled with school supplies for the attending children, music provided by DJ Dynasty and much more.

“The cookout is intended to draw attention to the problem of hunger among the children in the local area,” said Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler. “1 in 5 children in Lucas County face hunger every day. While we are here to raise awareness for hungry children around the area, we also plan to feed everyone for free while bringing an entire community together.

