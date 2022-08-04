Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Community Cookout for kids to raise awareness of Toledo youth hunger

According to Toledo Hemp Center LLC, the event will take place on Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m....
According to Toledo Hemp Center LLC, the event will take place on Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza located at 4925 Jackman Road.(Toledo Hemp Center, LLC.)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Hemp Center LLC is hosting its annual Community Cookout for kids to raise awareness of Toledo’s growing problem of hunger among its children.

According to Toledo Hemp Center LLC, the event will take place on Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza located at 4925 Jackman Road.

This year’s event includes a free buffet style cookout for all attendees, a free giveaway of over 250 backpacks filled with school supplies for the attending children, music provided by DJ Dynasty and much more.

“The cookout is intended to draw attention to the problem of hunger among the children in the local area,” said Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler. “1 in 5 children in Lucas County face hunger every day. While we are here to raise awareness for hungry children around the area, we also plan to feed everyone for free while bringing an entire community together.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ann Grillo
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
Oshae Jones, from the United States, right, exchanges punches with Maria Altagracia Moronta...
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
Jason Sosnowicz and Tabetha Sosnowicz are facing felony charges of Endangering Children -...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
TPD arrested Cowell’s mother, Shelly Gantka, 45, on August 3, 2022, and charged with...
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 1:48 a.m. in Whiteford...
One woman dead following traffic crash in Whiteford

Latest News

Two people were hospitalized in a crash on Alexis Road on May 5, 2022.
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
Veterans celebrate burn pit bill passage
Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Burn pit exposure legislation named after Ohio veteran, family reacts to bill’s passage
Over 60,000 spectators will fill the stands for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships.
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green